Official reception dedicated to Georgia's Independence Day held in Baku

An official celebration honoring Georgia's Independence Day has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The ceremony commenced with performances of the national anthems of both nations.

In his speech, Georgia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze stressed the significance of regional and global peace and stability, reaffirming Georgia’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, also addressed the attendees, highlighting the strong cooperation between the two countries in economic and humanitarian areas.

Gafarova expressed her confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to foster development and progress for both peoples in the near future.

The event included performances of national songs from both Georgia and Azerbaijan.