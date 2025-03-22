Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Novruz celebration for children organized in Khizi

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a Novruz celebration was held for children and local residents in the Khizi district on Friday, Azernews reports.

The main characters of the Novruz holiday, one of the ancient traditions of the Azerbaijani people, Kosa, Kechal and Bahar gizi, entertained the children, dancing together around the holiday bonfire.

During the event, the students showcased their skills and abilities through various games and competitions, took part in entertainment and show programs featuring drummers, DJs, and animators, danced, and participated in games.

At the conclusion of the celebration, holiday gifts were distributed among the children.