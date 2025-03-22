President of China Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“Dear Mr. President,

I have the honor to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the Spring Festival. On behalf of the government and people of China, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the traditional Novruz holiday.

Currently, China-Azerbaijan strategic partnership relations are developing dynamically, with political mutual trust being strengthened, cooperation advancing as part of the joint construction related to the "Belt and Road" project, and fruitful interaction on the international stage deepening.

I highly value the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan and am ready to work with you to further strengthen traditional friendship and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

I wish you good health and well-being, and happiness and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.