President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz Holiday.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Dear brother,

I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the entire Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Novruz Bayram, the celebration of spring’s awakening and renewal.

For centuries, our brotherly peoples have celebrated and valued this unique holiday, which embodies the noble values of mutual compassion and care, kindness, unity, and friendship, and calls on humanity to live in harmony with nature.

In recent years, as a result of our joint efforts, the bilateral relations between our countries have consistently developed across all priority areas and have reached the level of strategic partnership and alliance, which brings us endless joy.

I am confident that through our continued active dialogue, collective efforts, and shared purposeful actions, our friendship and comprehensive cooperation will dynamically progress.

On this glorious and radiant occasion, I wish you and all your family members strong health, happiness, and great success in your noble state endeavors, and to the friendly Azerbaijani people, I wish peace, tranquility, sustainable development, and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan