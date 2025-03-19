|
The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention of the Office of
the High Commissioner for Human Rights has officially published the Final
Conclusion on the results of the review of the appeal regarding the case of
Ruben Vardanyan.
The appeal stated that Ruben Vardanyan was arrested
allegedly for dissent, that the presumption of innocence and other procedural
rules were violated against him, and so on. None of this has been confirmed. To
the great disappointment of Vardanyan's support group, in its conclusion, the
Working Group called the charges against him well-founded and supported by
concrete evidence. No other of his rights were violated either.
Such a conclusion, of course, is a serious blow to the
Vardanyan cheerleaders waving pipidasters. The crowd gathered around the
Russian billionaire's money is pushing and kicking in a desire to demonstrate
who is trying harder for the patron. But practice shows that money is wasted
and does not bring any dividends to Vardanyan. The trial goes on as usual,
despite all the cries and appeals. The trial will be completed and the verdict
will be pronounced. This is understandable to everyone who has a mind. But...
Etchmiadzin joined the case the other day. The Armenian media reported with emotion that a group of 25 "famous women" appealed to Catholicos Garegin with a request to persuade Vardanyan to end his hunger strike "at this most difficult moment in the history of Armenians." We will not quote the rest of the tearful address, although it is very funny.
I must say that the campaign in support of Vardanyan is
generally very funny. All its elements look like parts of a comedy series. It
is enough to recall a stupid flash mob in his defense with the participation of
exalted ladies from Central Asian countries. In early February, as part of a
flash mob, short videos were distributed on social networks in which residents
of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan breathlessly recited rhymes and asked the Lord (no
joke) for freedom for Rubik. Apparently, the Vardanyan office paid for the
services of members of some kind of sect. This was evidenced by the content of
the poems and the detached faces with which the ladies read them. It seems that
they were convinced that they were standing up for the "universal
good" in its struggle with the "universal evil." But in fact,
they had no idea who they were asking the Lord for.
It is noteworthy that residents of Turkic countries were
used for the PR campaign. I think it was no accident. The gender composition of
Vardanyan's defenders is also not accidental - they are mostly women.
Apparently, the organizers of the campaign believe that women look more
convincing and more compassionate, and religious narratives from their mouths
sound more touching. The 25 mysterious "famous women" who turned to
Garegin also put pressure on Rubik's services to the "mother church."
You can't argue with them here, because Vardanyan really has great merits for
the Armenian Church. He and his capital have made an invaluable contribution to
the falsification of the Albanian spiritual heritage of Karabakh, and for this
he should definitely take a pie off the shelf.
"I would call everything that is happening around Vardanyan a tragicomedy," said historian and political scientist Rizvan Huseynov.
"Etchmiadzin has woken up. The fact that a group of
Armenian women allegedly appealed to Garegin II to ask Ruben Vardanyan to stop
his hunger strike is, of course, a spectacle. And this play was written by
Vardanyan himself. It is not difficult to understand the essence. Ending the
hunger strike on his own initiative would be a "defeat" for
Vardanyan. But here the situation is different - the head of the Armenian
church himself asked him to stop starving, and his "honor and
dignity" did not suffer. That is, Vardanyan, like, couldn't refuse Garegin
and stopped his hunger strike. The one who told him that he would be able to
achieve something with such a backward and outdated method of putting pressure
on justice as a hunger strike miscalculated. This useless action did not add
any charm to his image," the political scientist said.
Those who promoted and supported it, first of all France and
the Democratic Party of the USA, lost, our interlocutor noted. The coming to
power of Donald Trump has seriously changed the dynamics of political processes
both in the United States and in Europe, and today Vardanyan, by and large, is
of no interest to anyone. The world has no time for him now. The current US
administration deeply does not care whether a certain "ex-minister of state"
of the separatists is starving or is eating heavily. Taking into account these
trends, Vardanyan turned to Garegin to allegedly persuade him to stop his
hunger strike, otherwise it would be awkward for him, Rizvan Huseynov believes.
"Speaking of Etchmiadzin. Almost five years have passed
since the 44-day war, and almost two years have passed since the September 2023
anti-terrorist operation. But we have not heard any calls for peace from the
Armenian Apostolic Church. Etchmiadzin took a mouthful of water. But it was the
church that pushed the Armenian people onto the path of nationalism and
terrorism over the past centuries. And Echmiadzin's silence makes it clear to
the Azerbaijani side that the Armenians do not renounce their claims to
Azerbaijani lands, they are preparing and accumulating strength for revenge. If
Etchmiadzin had turned directly to Azerbaijan, to the Caucasus Muslim Board, in
the post-war years, many issues might have been resolved differently and there
would have been no exodus of Karabakh Armenians. Echmiadzin's silence indicates
that the Armenian Church does not recognize the realities that have developed
on earth, does not recognize the liberation of its territories by Azerbaijan,
and continues to support the "miatsuma" policy and the delusional
idea of "greater Armenia."
Still, there's still a chance. Instead of making a spectacle
of addressing Ruben Vardanyan, it would be more appropriate for the Catholicos
to address Baku and the UMK on the peace agenda. But apparently Etchmiadzin does
not have the courage for this, or, as I said, he is saving up his strength for
another round of aggression and is waiting only for the right moment. All this
is well understood in Baku and Ankara. And I do not think that in the new
realities of Armenia it will be possible to realize revanchist plans,"
said Rizvan Huseynov.