United States slapped France with a hat: "If it weren't for us, you would speak German"

|
There is another scandal between France and the USA. Well,
how scandalous— for some reason, the French decided that they could afford to
show off about America, and in response, America decided to show Paris that
their place at the helm should be respected by their allies.
French MEP Rafael Glucksmann recently demanded the return of
the Statue of Liberty from the United States to France.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt responded by
smiling and calling him a "low-ranking politician."
"The French should be very grateful to our great
country. Thanks to the United States, the French don't speak German
today," she said.
Really, if the French really want their statue back, maybe
they should return the billions of dollars in military aid from the United
States since 1945? What's wrong with cashback?