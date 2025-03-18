Pashinyan knew about everything - Baku court reveals new facts about war crimes

The defendants, former figures of the separatist regime that operated on the territory of Azerbaijan during the Armenian occupation, continue to "discover America."

On Monday, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan stated that there were no Iskander-M, Tochka-U and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. According to the "ex-Minister of Defense" of the separatists, he had not seen these weapons in the occupied territories either before or during the war.

It should be recalled that Bako Sahakyan gave similar testimony last week.

"These weapons were not present on the territory of Karabakh. I can say for sure that during the period when I was "president", these weapons were not imported into Karabakh," he said. According to him, if such weapons appeared in Karabakh, he would have been informed about it by the "commander". The former "president" assured that attacks on civilian objects of Azerbaijan using these types of weapons were not carried out from the territory of Karabakh.

Before Bako Sahakyan, the penultimate "president" Arayik Harutyunyan made similar statements in court. He really needed the truth, because during the war he recorded a "famous" video in which he claimed with a grin that he had given the order to bomb Ganja. According to Harutyunyan's testimony, the decision to launch rocket and artillery attacks deep into the territory of Azerbaijan was made on October 2, the first week of the war. He himself only followed the instructions coming from Yerevan, which were broadcast through the "commander of the Defense Army" Levon Mnatsakanyan.

"I did not know who had what powers, what weapons should be and would be used, etc. When I asked Onik Gasparyan (Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces - ed.) whether these decisions were justified, he replied to me that, they say, yes, our main targets are the airports of Azerbaijan, which we must destroy.. It was said that it is necessary to create such an impression, to make it so that these strikes are allegedly carried out from Karabakh," Harutyunyan said.

At a court hearing on March 17, Mnatsakanyan confirmed what the Azerbaijani side had known for a long time. Baku knew that Armenia is not just an observer and a fan, but controls illegal armed groups in Karabakh. And during the 44-day war, criminal orders to attack peaceful cities of Azerbaijan came from Yerevan.

Let's recall one episode of the 44-day war.

On October 14, at about 01:00, the Armenian Armed Forces recorded the deployment of several tactical missile systems (OTRCS) with ballistic missiles at a launch site in the border area near the occupied Kalbajar region. According to the information available to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the missile systems were aimed at the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of Ganja, Mingachevir and other cities of Azerbaijan. Preventive measures were taken to prevent the missile attack and prevent the recurrence of another war crime similar to the one committed by Armenia on October 11 in Ganja. As a result, operational and tactical missile systems were neutralized as a legitimate military target, and they were brought to a state of readiness for firing attacks. On the same day, on October 14, at about 08:36, the Armenian armed forces recorded the deployment of another tactical missile system with ballistic missiles near the border zone of Kalbajar district. This PTRK was also disabled by a precise preemptive strike.

Unfortunately, the supply of missile systems to Yerevan was not limited, and in the following days deadly attacks on peaceful cities from the territory of Armenia continued.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, of course, denied everything. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani side had accurate information about Yerevan's intention to expand the geography of military operations and cause panic among the population deep in the rear. Modern technology makes it possible to track the flight of a mosquito, not a ballistic missile. During the war, Azerbaijani air defenses repeatedly suppressed rocket attacks from Armenia. Thus, a missile attack on the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station was repulsed. So Azerbaijan has evidence of Yerevan's direct guilt in war crimes during the Second Karabakh War.

Now about who gave the orders. Armenia is a very "exotic" country where some illegal gangs guard the border instead of border guards and where some field commander from former militias can give orders to violate the ceasefire. But when it comes to weapons such as Iskander or Tochka U, it is impossible to do without the high command. The supreme military command of any army during combat operations is the Supreme Commander. The Supreme Commander of Armenia is its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. If decisions about missile strikes on Azerbaijani cities were made without his participation, it means that things are very bad in Armenia. But there are doubts about it. It's not that things in Armenia could not be worse, but that the supreme commander-in-chief did not participate in making criminal decisions, but was kicked out the door. It may be that he refused to give the go-ahead, he was pressured and forced. Anything can happen. Especially in Armenia.

The Armenian authorities were aware of all the war crimes committed in the occupied territories and coordinated these actions themselves. Moreover, as Mnatsakanyan told the court, the investigation of war crimes committed by Karabakh separatists and citizens of the Republic of Armenia who served in the occupied territories is carried out by the Armenian Military Police, and the preliminary investigation is carried out by the RA Military Prosecutor's Office. Let's add that this was the case before the 44-day war. Unfortunately, the scoundrels are not being tried for crimes against the Azerbaijani people, but in this case, the important fact is that the consideration of the Karabakh separatist cases in the Armenian courts indicates the involvement and connection of official Yerevan with all war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenians on Azerbaijani soil.

The conclusion is as follows: official Yerevan is directly responsible for the deaths of dozens of innocent Ganja and Barda residents. The testimony heard in the Baku Military Court these days drives additional nails into the lid of this "coffin."