Pashinyan knew about everything - Baku court reveals new facts about war crimes

The defendants, former figures of the separatist regime that
operated on the territory of Azerbaijan during the Armenian occupation,
continue to "discover America."
On Monday, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan stated that there
were no Iskander-M, Tochka-U and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems in the
occupied territories of Azerbaijan. According to the "ex-Minister of
Defense" of the separatists, he had not seen these weapons in the occupied
territories either before or during the war.
It should be recalled that Bako Sahakyan gave similar
testimony last week.
"These weapons were not present on the territory of
Karabakh. I can say for sure that during the period when I was
"president", these weapons were not imported into Karabakh," he
said. According to him, if such weapons appeared in Karabakh, he would have
been informed about it by the "commander". The former
"president" assured that attacks on civilian objects of Azerbaijan
using these types of weapons were not carried out from the territory of
Karabakh.
Before Bako Sahakyan, the penultimate "president" Arayik Harutyunyan made similar statements in court. He really needed the truth, because during the war he recorded a "famous" video in which he claimed with a grin that he had given the order to bomb Ganja. According to Harutyunyan's testimony, the decision to launch rocket and artillery attacks deep into the territory of Azerbaijan was made on October 2, the first week of the war. He himself only followed the instructions coming from Yerevan, which were broadcast through the "commander of the Defense Army" Levon Mnatsakanyan.
"I did not know who had what powers, what weapons
should be and would be used, etc. When I asked Onik Gasparyan (Chief of the
General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces - ed.) whether these decisions were
justified, he replied to me that, they say, yes, our main targets are the
airports of Azerbaijan, which we must destroy.. It was said that it is
necessary to create such an impression, to make it so that these strikes are
allegedly carried out from Karabakh," Harutyunyan said.
At a court hearing on March 17, Mnatsakanyan confirmed what
the Azerbaijani side had known for a long time. Baku knew that Armenia is not
just an observer and a fan, but controls illegal armed groups in Karabakh. And
during the 44-day war, criminal orders to attack peaceful cities of Azerbaijan
came from Yerevan.
Let's recall one episode of the 44-day war.
On October 14, at about 01:00, the Armenian Armed Forces
recorded the deployment of several tactical missile systems (OTRCS) with
ballistic missiles at a launch site in the border area near the occupied
Kalbajar region. According to the information available to the Ministry of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the missile systems were aimed at the
civilian population and civilian infrastructure of Ganja, Mingachevir and other
cities of Azerbaijan. Preventive measures were taken to prevent the missile
attack and prevent the recurrence of another war crime similar to the one
committed by Armenia on October 11 in Ganja. As a result, operational and
tactical missile systems were neutralized as a legitimate military target, and
they were brought to a state of readiness for firing attacks. On the same day,
on October 14, at about 08:36, the Armenian armed forces recorded the
deployment of another tactical missile system with ballistic missiles near the
border zone of Kalbajar district. This PTRK was also disabled by a precise
preemptive strike.
Unfortunately, the supply of missile systems to Yerevan was
not limited, and in the following days deadly attacks on peaceful cities from
the territory of Armenia continued.
The Armenian Defense Ministry, of course, denied everything.
Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani side had accurate information about Yerevan's
intention to expand the geography of military operations and cause panic among
the population deep in the rear. Modern technology makes it possible to track
the flight of a mosquito, not a ballistic missile. During the war, Azerbaijani
air defenses repeatedly suppressed rocket attacks from Armenia. Thus, a missile
attack on the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station was repulsed. So
Azerbaijan has evidence of Yerevan's direct guilt in war crimes during the
Second Karabakh War.
Now about who gave the orders. Armenia is a very
"exotic" country where some illegal gangs guard the border instead of
border guards and where some field commander from former militias can give
orders to violate the ceasefire. But when it comes to weapons such as Iskander
or Tochka U, it is impossible to do without the high command. The supreme
military command of any army during combat operations is the Supreme Commander.
The Supreme Commander of Armenia is its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. If
decisions about missile strikes on Azerbaijani cities were made without his
participation, it means that things are very bad in Armenia. But there are
doubts about it. It's not that things in Armenia could not be worse, but that
the supreme commander-in-chief did not participate in making criminal
decisions, but was kicked out the door. It may be that he refused to give the
go-ahead, he was pressured and forced. Anything can happen. Especially in
Armenia.
The Armenian authorities were aware of all the war crimes
committed in the occupied territories and coordinated these actions themselves.
Moreover, as Mnatsakanyan told the court, the investigation of war crimes
committed by Karabakh separatists and citizens of the Republic of Armenia who
served in the occupied territories is carried out by the Armenian Military
Police, and the preliminary investigation is carried out by the RA Military
Prosecutor's Office. Let's add that this was the case before the 44-day war. Unfortunately,
the scoundrels are not being tried for crimes against the Azerbaijani people,
but in this case, the important fact is that the consideration of the Karabakh
separatist cases in the Armenian courts indicates the involvement and
connection of official Yerevan with all war crimes and crimes against humanity
committed by Armenians on Azerbaijani soil.
The conclusion is as follows: official Yerevan is directly
responsible for the deaths of dozens of innocent Ganja and Barda residents. The
testimony heard in the Baku Military Court these days drives additional nails
into the lid of this "coffin."