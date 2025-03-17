Russian Federation Council Chairperson pays tribute to great leader Heydar Aliyev's tomb

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, led a delegation to the Alley of Honor in Baku, on March 17.

The delegation paid tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of our modern independent state and the national leader of our people, by laying a wreath at his tomb.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician, Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, with fresh flowers placed on her tomb.