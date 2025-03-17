Iftar in Rustavi celebrates Azerbaijani-Georgian solidarity

By Qabil Ashirov



A delegation led by Ramin M?mm?dov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited Georgia on March 16. Azernews reports that the delegation included Arzu Na??yev, the head of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Parliamentary Working Group, Faiq Quliyev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia, and other official representatives.

The delegation first visited the statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Rustavi Park. They paid their respects to the monument, a symbol of the strong ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Following the visit, the delegation participated in an iftar dinner organized for the Azerbaijani community in Rustavi. The event was attended by members of both the Azerbaijani and Georgian parliaments, Rustavi’s Mayor Nino Latsabidze, religious figures, and community members. The iftar dinner was a collaborative effort by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Moral Values Promotion Fund under the Committee, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia.

Ambassador Faiq Quliyev expressed the significance of the iftar event, calling it a joyful occasion that emphasizes solidarity, brotherhood, and unity.

"Such events allow us to reiterate our unity and shared values," he said.

Chairman Ramin M?mm?dov highlighted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are based not only on official protocols but also on deep friendship and mutual respect between the peoples.

"These relations reflect the brotherly and cooperative feelings shared by our nations," he stated.

M?mm?dov also referenced the words of National Leader Heydar Aliyev: "The peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia are fraternal and neighboring nations."

He emphasized that the foundation of the friendship between the two countries is strong and based on shared strategic goals and mutual cooperation.

"Our primary goal today is the development of our states, the well-being of our peoples, and the continuation of independent policies," he added.

Georgian Parliament Deputy Irakli Shatakishvili commented on the symbolism of the flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting that the Azerbaijani flag carries the crescent and star, symbols of the Muslim world, while the Georgian flag features the cross, a symbol of the Christian world. "The sight of these two flags together symbolizes our unity," he said.

Rustavi’s Mayor Nino Latsabidze spoke about the spiritual and physical purification that the month of Ramadan brings, emphasizing how it nurtures both individuals and society by fostering inner peace and harmony.

Other speakers congratulated the global Muslim community, wishing prosperity, abundance, and purity to all.