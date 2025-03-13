Armenian citizens were part of so-called "Dashnak" battalion fighting against Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



During the trial at the Baku Military Court on March 13, Armenian Major General Davit Manukyan admitted that Jirayr Sefilyan was the commander of the "Shushi" special military battalion, which fought against Azerbaijan in Garabagh.

Azernews reports that Manukyan, in response to questions, stated that he was unaware that Sefilyan was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and said: "He came from 'Western Armenia,' but he was a citizen of Armenia."

He further noted that the "Dashnak" battalion, which fought against Azerbaijan in Garabagh, consisted of multiple detachments. "The detachments included people from Garabagh and citizens of Armenia," he added.