President Siljanovska-Davkova: UN becomes a polarized organization

"Taking advantage of the opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for its warm hospitality. I also appreciate the invitation to participate in this forum, extended by the Nizami Ganjavi Center. Despite the geographical distance, our two friendly countries share deep ties. These two nations are situated at the crossroads of humanity, where people from various ethnicities and languages coexist," Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, said this during her speech at the XII Global Baku Forum.

"Both countries gained independence in 1991, and we have chosen values such as multilateralism and cooperation as our guiding principles. There is another common aspect between our countries. Azerbaijan is the land of fire, and I represent the land of the sun. As our Macedonian poets have said, the sun is one of the oldest fires. During my official visit to Azerbaijan over the past few days, we have had extensive discussions. I thank President Ilham Aliyev for his hospitality. Azerbaijan’s hospitality is becoming increasingly recognized globally through the Global Baku Forum. Over the years, this Forum has evolved into one of the leading platforms in the world. It serves as a venue for generations of leaders to share their wisdom and ideas. The Forum addresses regional and international issues. These issues will be especially significant in 2025, a year that is regarded as one of transition and change. Day by day, new questions arise, many of which remain unanswered. The world is transforming into a different space — multilateralism is giving way to polarization and political struggles. This undermines the collective security system. The UN has become a polarized organization, failing to deliver results when needed. Consensus is now in question. How should we live in this new phase? The decision-making system based on international frameworks is collapsing. In general, we must address the pressing question: Can we overcome this crisis together? What can we do for younger and future generations?" the North Macedonian President added.