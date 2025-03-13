Estonian parliamentary delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

By Akbar Novruz



A delegation led by Riina Solman, Chair of the Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia), visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern, independent Azerbaijan, and laid flowers at his grave.

As part of their visit, the delegation also honored the memory of outstanding Azerbaijani scientist and ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave.

The Estonian parliamentary delegation later proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs, where they paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity. They laid wreaths and flowers at the Eternal Flame memorial, expressing respect for the martyrs.