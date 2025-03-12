Emmanuel Macron has switched to "great commander mode" again, though without an army, a strategy, or any clue about what's going on. At the Paris military-strategic forum, he blinked and stated that military leaders from 30 countries urgently need to figure out how to guarantee Ukraine's security.

France, of course, is known for its military might... especially in matters of rapid surrender. But then Macron decided to outdo himself: He called together the chiefs of the General Staff to "guarantee future peace."

Apparently, he expects the enemy to surrender merely upon realizing that their safety is now in the hands of French diplomacy.

It's as if Macron decided to lead the defense of the castle, but instead of catapults, he brought a ballet troupe, and instead of knights, waiters from the best cafes in Paris.

Do I even need to consider how his next global initiative will end? It will go down the drain just like the previous ones.