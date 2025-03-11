War criminal Ruben Vardanyan financed militant groups in Garabagh, says witness

By Akbar Novruz



A witness testified at the review session of the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and financing terrorism, among other serious offenses under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

According to Azernews, the witness, an Armenian of Karabakh origin, stated that Vardanyan arrived in Khankendi sometime after the 44-day war but was uncertain whether he came from Russia or elsewhere.

“He sponsored and created groups of people aged 45-50 to fight against Azerbaijan and financed them,” the witness testified, adding, “Many young people joined those groups. What was interesting to me was that Ruben Vardanyan, a world-renowned businessman and oligarch—I’m not saying that he is my enemy, no—but he left his business and came to Karabakh?”

The witness further revealed that individuals were recruited for $700 to $2,000 and underwent military training.

The court also heard the witness’s statement from the preliminary investigation conducted by the State Security Service, which he fully confirmed.

The trial will resume after a break.