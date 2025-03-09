Azerbaijan, Tunisia strengthen ties at OIC meeting in Tunis

On March 8, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Al-Nafti, during the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Tunis. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two nations, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the discussions highlighted the prospects for deepening ties in various fields, emphasizing the shared religious and cultural roots between Azerbaijan and Tunisia. Both ministers underscored the importance of expanding relations and acknowledged the vast potential for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

A key point of discussion was the establishment of a consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries to facilitate ongoing dialogue and cooperation. The ministers also stressed the necessity of enhancing mutual collaboration within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

In addition to bilateral relations, the meeting addressed other issues of mutual concern, with both sides exchanging views on regional and global developments. The talks reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to fostering a robust partnership grounded in shared values and common goals.