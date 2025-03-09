Azerbaijan to Launch Excellence Center in Transport with D-8 Support

Azerbaijan has reached an agreement to establish an Excellence Center in the field of transport as part of its collaboration with the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation. The agreement also includes the formation of a working group for this initiative, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, on his official Facebook account.

“We held a meeting with Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam , Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan. During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in transport—particularly in the fields of aviation and maritime transport—as well as the expansion of the legislative framework,” the minister shared.

This development highlights Azerbaijan's commitment to improving its transport sector and fostering international cooperation in key areas such as aviation and maritime activities.