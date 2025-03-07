Admire the masterpiece from Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

An outstanding, without exaggeration, idiot diplomat! Armenia is also actively building relations with Palestine and Israel, with North Korea and South Korea, as well as with the Wolf and the Hare from the cartoon "Nu, Pogodi!"

The pinnacle of foreign policy thought is simple.

Although in fact, behind this pathetic attempt to speak out, Mirzoyan hides only a simple axiom: Armenia understands that they will not get anything from the United States and Macron, and they are again actively involved in the search for another daddy - a country ready to pay for Armenian wishlist and solve Armenian problems.