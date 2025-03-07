|
Admire the masterpiece from Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat
Mirzoyan.
An outstanding, without exaggeration, idiot diplomat!
Armenia is also actively building relations with Palestine and Israel, with
North Korea and South Korea, as well as with the Wolf and the Hare from the
cartoon "Nu, Pogodi!"
The pinnacle of foreign policy thought is simple.
Although in fact, behind this pathetic attempt to speak out,
Mirzoyan hides only a simple axiom: Armenia understands that they will not get
anything from the United States and Macron, and they are again actively
involved in the search for another daddy - a country ready to pay for Armenian
wishlist and solve Armenian problems.