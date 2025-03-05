Azerbaijan's commitment to D-8 goals highlighted in recent foreign minister meeting

By Qabil Ashirov



The D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization has expressed its confidence that cooperation among Azerbaijan and its fellow member states will significantly contribute to the development of strategic sectors such as trade, transportation, energy, tourism, agriculture, and youth policy.

This statement was made in a post on D-8's official social media account, following a meeting between D-8 Secretary-General Isiak Abdulqadir Imamla and Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

The post highlighted that during the meeting, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to contributing to the realization of the D-8's goals.

The Minister also identified several key areas, including energy, climate, transportation, youth, and the media sector, where immediate actions could be taken. The post concluded by noting that the accession of a new member to the D-8 is seen as a promising development.