Russia's insurance company compensates AZAL for Embraer 190 crash in Kazakhstan

By Akbar Novruz



The Russian company Alfa Insurance has completed a full insurance payout for the Embraer 190 passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) that crashed near Katau, Kazakhstan.

Ilya Kabachnik, Deputy General Director of Alfa Insurance for Aviation and Space Insurance, stated that both the aircraft and the carrier’s liability to passengers were insured, with a significant portion of the risk reinsured by the Russian National Reinsurance Company. The full payment was made in February, though the compensation amount was not disclosed.

Despite the ongoing investigation into the accident, Kabachnik explained that the insurer proceeded with the payout as the aircraft's destruction was confirmed. He also noted that risks related to war and terrorism were covered, ensuring AZAL’s compensation.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan’s AZAL airline, crashed near Aktau on December 25, 2024, while en route from Baku to Grozny. Out of 67 people on board, 29 survived.

According to preliminary findings, the crash resulted from external physical and technical interference in Russian airspace. Russian President Vladimir Putin has since apologized for the incident. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a December 29 interview with AzTV, outlined Azerbaijan’s three conditions for resolving the matter: an official apology, recognition of responsibility, and compensation for Azerbaijan, the victims, and the crew members.