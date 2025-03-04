ANAMA reports progress in mine clearance operations in February

By Akbar Novruz



The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its monthly update on humanitarian mine clearance efforts in the liberated territories.

According to ANAMA, operations in February led to the detection and neutralization of 123 anti-tank mines, 305 anti-personnel mines, and 1,078 unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Additionally, 2,862.5 hectares of land were cleared of mines, contributing to the ongoing efforts to ensure safety and facilitate development in the region.

Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-polluted countries in the world, a legacy inherited from the First and Second Garabagh Wars. During the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia planted millions of landmines, posing a long-term threat to civilians and hindering post-conflict recovery efforts.

The landmine problem in Azerbaijan is severe, affecting the livelihoods and safety of many communities. ANAMA's ongoing efforts are vital in addressing this issue, facilitating safe resettlement, and promoting economic development in the affected regions. The Agency's work not only aims to clear the land but also to raise awareness about the dangers of mines and UXOs among the local population.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to restore normalcy in the liberated territories and support the country's overall recovery and development. ANAMA's commitment to mine clearance and the cooperation with international partners highlight the importance of addressing this critical issue for the future of Azerbaijan.