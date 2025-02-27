UK Parliament MP proposes bill recognizing Khojaly Genocide

By Qabil Ashirov



Bob Blackman, a Member of the British Parliament, has introduced a legislative initiative regarding the Khojaly genocide.

The document recalls the atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Khojaly in 1992, with the support of Russia's 366th Motorized Infantry Regiment. It emphasizes that 613 innocent Azerbaijanis were brutally murdered during the attack, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly individuals. The Khojaly tragedy is described as a grave crime committed against Azerbaijani citizens.

The legislative initiative aims to raise awareness of the brutal events that occurred in Khojaly and calls for recognition of this atrocity as a genocide. It further highlights the importance of acknowledging historical injustices to ensure that such acts are never repeated.

To recall, the Khojaly massacre occurred on the night of February 25-26, 1992, during the First Garabagh War. Armenian armed forces, supported by the 366th CIS regiment, attacked the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. The assault resulted in the deaths of 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 106 women and 63 children. The massacre is considered one of the most brutal events of the conflict, with reports of severe atrocities committed against the fleeing civilians. The massacre remains a deeply painful memory for Azerbaijan and a symbol of the broader conflict's human cost.