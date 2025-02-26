Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide

By Akbar Novruz



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide on its 33rd anniversary.

Azernews reports that Erdogan shared a message on his "X" account, stating: "I commemorate with mercy our Azerbaijani brothers who were killed on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, whose pain we will never forget and whose sorrow we will always carry within us. I express my condolences to the brotherly Azerbaijani people, with whom we are one in good and bad times."

The Khojaly genocide, which took place on February 26, 1992, remains one of the most tragic events in Azerbaijan’s history, with hundreds of civilians killed during the Armenian occupation of the town. Türkiye has consistently expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan in honoring the memory of the victims.