UK Ambassador pays tribute to Khojaly victims at memorial

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, has visited the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Embassy on social media.

The post reads: "33 years have passed since the Khojaly tragedy. We respectfully commemorate the victims of this genocide along with all Azerbaijanis. May their souls rest in peace!"

To recall, the Khojaly massacre occurred on the night of February 25-26, 1992, during the First Garabagh War. Armenian armed forces, supported by the 366th CIS regiment, attacked the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. The assault resulted in the deaths of 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 106 women and 63 children. The massacre is considered one of the most brutal events of the conflict, with reports of severe atrocities committed against the fleeing civilians. The massacre remains a deeply painful memory for Azerbaijan and a symbol of the broader conflict's human cost.