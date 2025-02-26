TODAY.AZ / Politics

UK Ambassador pays tribute to Khojaly victims at memorial

26 February 2025 [10:40] - TODAY.AZ

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, has visited the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Embassy on social media.

The post reads: "33 years have passed since the Khojaly tragedy. We respectfully commemorate the victims of this genocide along with all Azerbaijanis. May their souls rest in peace!"


