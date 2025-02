On February 25, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the "ASAN Khidmet" center No. 7 of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, briefed the Prime Minister on the objectives behind the establishment of “ASAN Khidmet” centers and their activities.