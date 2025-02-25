Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spolyaric-Egger, in Geneva.

According to the official statement, "humanitarian issues" were discussed, but considering the past cooperation between Armenia and the ICRC in Karabakh, it is logical to assume that the meeting was more ... nostalgic.

Recently, Armenian authorities, together with the ICRC, used humanitarian corridors to smuggle alcohol, cigarettes, machinery, spare parts, and even weapons into Karabakh. Business was brisk: the Armenian "humanitarians" profited, the Karabakh separatists did not contribute, and the ICRC pretended not to notice.

For years, trucks with contraband have been moving through the Lachin corridor under the guise of "humanitarian aid." When Azerbaijan put an end to this, Yerevan suddenly remembered the "humanitarian issues."

In general, Mirzoyan and Egger reminisced about their former dealings and then left.