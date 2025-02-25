|
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the
Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana
Spolyaric-Egger, in Geneva.
According to the official statement, "humanitarian
issues" were discussed, but considering the past cooperation between
Armenia and the ICRC in Karabakh, it is logical to assume that the meeting was
more ... nostalgic.
Recently, Armenian authorities, together with the ICRC, used
humanitarian corridors to smuggle alcohol, cigarettes, machinery, spare parts,
and even weapons into Karabakh. Business was brisk: the Armenian
"humanitarians" profited, the Karabakh separatists did not
contribute, and the ICRC pretended not to notice.
For years, trucks with contraband have been moving through
the Lachin corridor under the guise of "humanitarian aid." When
Azerbaijan put an end to this, Yerevan suddenly remembered the
"humanitarian issues."
In general, Mirzoyan and Egger reminisced about their former
dealings and then left.