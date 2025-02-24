Russian comedian of Armenian origin Mikhail Galustyan was included in the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The actor, who has repeatedly been accused of legal violations by the European Union, Canada, and Ukraine, has once again provoked the West with actions outside of his profession.

Galustyan, an outspoken promoter of Russian propaganda to an extreme degree, has faced sanctions in the past. Thus, according to reliable sources, in 2019, Galustyan was added to the Mirotvorets database because he “deliberately violated the borders of Ukraine with the aim of penetrating Crimea, which was captured by Russian occupiers” and for the actor’s participation in “propaganda events”.

On January 7, 2023, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he was added to Ukraine's sanctions list "for visiting the occupied territories after the start of the invasion, participating in propaganda concerts, and publicly supporting the war and Putin's regime".

On February 3, 2023, he was added to the Canadian sanctions list for involvement in “spreading Russian disinformation and propaganda”.

Earlier, on March 31, 2015, the group " Anonymous International " posted for free download SMS correspondence from 2011-2014 of the Deputy Head of the Department for Domestic Policy of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation Timur Prokopenko.

Mikhail Galustyan also participated in this correspondence, who, as it turned out, "published texts about the war in Ukraine on his blog", coordinating their content with Prokopenko, and "participated in the presentation of T-shirts with Putin".