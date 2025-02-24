Baku Initiative Group meets with media representatives from French colonies

By Akbar Novruz



A meeting took place between media representatives from French colonies and the leadership of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), where participants were briefed on the organization's activities, goals, and initiatives.

A video clip showcasing BIG’s international projects over the past two years was presented during the meeting. The head of BIG, A. Abbasov, highlighted that the organization has recently been subjected to massive cyber attacks on its website and social media platforms, attributing these incidents to increased foreign interference. A video documenting these external interferences, based on real cases, was also shown to the journalists.

The meeting addressed the biased narratives propagated by French officials and media against Azerbaijan and BIG. Abbasov emphasized that one of the key objectives of hosting foreign journalists was to provide firsthand evidence that these accusations do not reflect reality.

It was noted that 12 foreign media representatives will engage in multiple meetings and undergo specialized communication training during their visit.