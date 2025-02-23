President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emperor of Japan Naruhito

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Emperor of Japan Naruhito on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of Japan’s national holiday – Emperor's Birthday.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Japan everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 February 2025