The Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, Armen Grigoryan (who is also sometimes known as Pashinyan's personal photographer), found himself in a difficult situation recently.





After the recent announcement of constitutional changes made by his boss, Grigoryan had to face a barrage of questions from journalists.





Naturally, one of the key questions was about how it came to be that Yerevan is agreeing to Baku's demand to amend the constitution. Armenians are particularly concerned about whether the territorial claim to Azerbaijan will be removed from the document.





Grigoryan would have preferred to avoid the situation, but there was no way out. He ended up offering a vague response, stating that "the amendments to the constitution were discussed a long time ago, back in 2020," and that this is an "internal process."





Indeed, it’s an internal matter, but it seems there may be a significant surprise in store for Armenians when the referendum takes place.





This ongoing situation reflects the complexity of the political landscape in Armenia, especially when it comes to its relations with Azerbaijan. The changes to the constitution are seen as part of broader efforts to navigate regional tensions, and the referendum could have significant implications for the future of Armenia's territorial claims.