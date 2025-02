Ruben Vardanyan seems to be going on a diet again. Today, Rubik announced through his family that he was "starting a hunger strike."

Do you remember his first hunger strike in jail? The overweight Rubik became much more attractive after that — he became slimmer and fresher. Most likely, he enjoys his new lifestyle.

I wonder what weight Vardanyan is aiming for? How long does the old man intend to lose weight?