Pashinyan takes revenge on his ambassador for the failure in Munich

According to the Armenian newspaper Past, Nikol Pashinyan is
disappointed with the performance of Armenian Ambassador to Germany, Viktor
Yengibaryan, and is preparing to recall him. The reason is the complete failure
of a meeting with the Armenian community in Munich: not a single representative
of the Diaspora or the church attended the event.
For Pashinyan, who often seeks to create the illusion of
support abroad, such a failure is a serious blow. He had clearly expected a
full house, but was pointedly ignored. Now, the ambassador is being held
responsible.
It seems that the personnel purge in Armenian diplomacy
continues, but will it save Pashinyan from being ignored by his compatriots?