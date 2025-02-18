According to the Armenian newspaper Past, Nikol Pashinyan is disappointed with the performance of Armenian Ambassador to Germany, Viktor Yengibaryan, and is preparing to recall him. The reason is the complete failure of a meeting with the Armenian community in Munich: not a single representative of the Diaspora or the church attended the event.

For Pashinyan, who often seeks to create the illusion of support abroad, such a failure is a serious blow. He had clearly expected a full house, but was pointedly ignored. Now, the ambassador is being held responsible.

It seems that the personnel purge in Armenian diplomacy continues, but will it save Pashinyan from being ignored by his compatriots?