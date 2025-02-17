Samvel Babayan: now the builder of the "opposition front" and at the same time the tender "wizard"

Armenian media report on a new form of cooperation between Nikol Pashinyan and Samvel Babayan. According to Graparak, Babayan has gained the ability to win construction tenders in an astonishing manner.





Naturally, it's not for free, and Samvel immediately acquired a small army of construction companies that, under his direction, submit bids for the necessary tenders—and, of course, win.





The most significant aspect is that Babayan isn’t doing this just for the kickbacks. He is aiming for parliament!





It’s reported that Babayan is using this method to surround himself with loyal individuals who will support his new party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.





Everyone wins: Samvel gets the money and the mandate, while Pashinyan gets a pocket opposition.