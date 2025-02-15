KOB?A's Chairman: Turkish Investment Fund to enhance SME support in Azerbaijan

By Qabil Ashirov



The inclusion of proposals presented by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOB?A) regarding the financing of SMEs in the agreement on the establishment of the Turkish Investment Fund has been met with great satisfaction, according to Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of KOB?A's Board.

As reported by Azernews, Mammadov made the statement during the “Turkish Investment Fund and Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TCCI): Informational Meeting for Business Leaders and B2B” event.

He highlighted that the Turkish Investment Fund is aimed at financing projects related to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Fund also aims to support the expansion of transportation and logistics networks.

“In this regard, our agency can support the creation of the SME Export Accelerator to promote the integration of SMEs into regional supply chains. Initially, this platform could be launched in a digital format,” Mammadov said.

Additionally, Mammadov noted that KOB?A is actively encouraging the implementation of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles in Azerbaijan. To facilitate this, the ESGHUB platform has been created.

“Given that the Fund supports various development projects in relevant sectors, we could collaborate in promoting cluster companies. KOB?A will chair the Business Council of the Asia Mutual Action and Trust Measures (AQEM) from 2024 to 2026. This will open new opportunities for cooperation, especially considering our existing connections with the organizations here,” he added.