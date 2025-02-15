The Trans-Caspian route in the mirror of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations

|
"I am confident that President Xi Jinping's Belt and
Road initiative will create additional opportunities for all countries. And
again, these are communication opportunities, business opportunities, stability
and security. Because we are all becoming interdependent. We have an important
infrastructure project that unites us and creates a favorable environment for
resolving various issues between the countries at the bilateral and
multilateral levels." He said this in an interview with the Chinese TV channel
SLEEP (China Global Television Network). President Ilham Aliyev.
It should be noted that the Middle Corridor, or the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is one of the main segments of the Chinese initiative, and Azerbaijan plays a primary role here. In the same interview, the head of state noted that the initial goal was to increase the corridor's capacity to 15 million tons per year at the Baku International Commercial Seaport. But now there is a prospect of increasing cargo traffic to 25 million tons in the next 5-6 years. And this means modernizing and expanding the capabilities of the Baku port in order to be ready for this.
Indeed, everything is changing rapidly, and these changes
are dictated by the rapidly changing geopolitical situation.
Speaking at the high-level international forum on the
occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese
President Xi Jinping announced 8 steps to support the high-quality
implementation of the initiative. Among the steps he announced, the following
was the first: "We will step up the development of container trains on the
China-Europe route, join the construction of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TMTM - Middle Corridor), hold a high-level forum for international
cooperation in the field of China-Europe freight trains, and jointly create new
logistics corridors on the Eurasian continent based on direct rail and road
transportation."
The willingness of the Chinese side to actively participate
in the construction and use of the TMTM and work more closely with Azerbaijan
in this regard is reflected in the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a
Strategic Partnership, signed on July 3, 2024 in Astana by the heads of
Azerbaijan and China. At the same time, an intergovernmental Memorandum on the
development of the Trans-Caspian
about the China-Europe International Freight train transport
corridor, which defines important areas for strengthening cooperation in the
field of transport and logistics around the TMTM.
Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to join the project
and is actively involved in its promotion and implementation. And this fact is
not ignored. China attaches great importance to Azerbaijan not only as a
transit country, but also as a partner capable of putting forward initiatives
and implementing them independently.
In 2025, China will provide Azerbaijan with favorable
conditions for transit traffic, which will be an incentive for cargo
transportation through Azerbaijan, said Ding Tao, Charge d'affaires of China to
Azerbaijan, during a press conference on the results of Azerbaijani-Chinese
relations in 2024.
"We are pleased to see that based on its unique
geographical advantages, huge transit potential and good infrastructure,
Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role in deepening regional
connectivity through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and its
position as an important transport hub in Eurasia is further strengthened.
According to statistics from the country located along the route, in the first
10 months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation along the above
route increased by 68 percent, which is up to 3.8 million tons year-on-year.
The annual figure is expected to reach a record high," the Chinese diplomat
said.
China, he said, is ready to work with Azerbaijan to promote
deeper integration of the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road
corridor with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Recall that in 2024, 350 container block trains were sent to
Azerbaijan via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route from China (from
the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Xi'an). It is important that last year
transportation began in the opposite direction. So, in November, the first
block train was sent from Baku to Xi'an, which marked the opening of the
beginning of Azerbaijan's exports of goods to China by rail. This year, about
600 container trains are planned to be sent from China along the Middle
Corridor, which indicates the further growth and potential of this important
transport route.
Recently, a representative office of the Absheron Logistics
Center was opened in Xi'an. An agreement on strategic cooperation between the
center and Xi'an Changba International Port was signed at the opening ceremony.
The main purpose of the cooperation agreement is to increase the intensity of
block trains running from China to Azerbaijan and optimize transportation
times. It should be noted that Absheron is the largest logistics center in
Baku. On average, 100 containers from China are handled here every month, and
there are plans to increase this figure to 150-200 tons.
Against the background of the difficult geopolitical
situation in the geography in which Azerbaijan is located, the importance of
corridors and roads passing through the territory of our country is increasing
even more. This fact contributes to even greater attention to TMTM by both
importers and exporters. Freight trains from China to Europe via TMTM have
already been launched in Xi'an, Nanjing, Chongqing, Urumqi, Lianyungang, Yiwu
and other cities of China, and their number is expected to grow. Moreover,
according to Chinese media, the countries located along the Pacific coast -
Japan and South Korea - have also chosen the TMTM route to send goods to
Europe.
It should be noted that today TMTM is in demand much more
than expected at the beginning of the implementation of this idea. A year ago,
the route was mainly used for the transportation of transit goods, and 2024 was
the year of the rapid development of the corridor and its saturation with new
content. From now on, Azerbaijan not only serves as a transit point for Chinese
goods, but also began to use the corridor itself to promote its export
potential.
In January of this year, President Ilham Aliyev held a
meeting on the development of transport in the country, which also touched upon
the development of international transport and logistics corridors.
According to the Presidential decree, the second stage of
development of the Baku International Commercial Sea Port in Alat will begin
this year. Its goal is to increase the capacity from 15 to 25 million tons and
increase the capacity of the container terminal to 500,000 TEU per year. It
should be noted that the coordination of the work of the ports of Alat and
Aktau (Kazakhstan) led to the decision to create a joint intermodal cargo
terminal in the port of Alat with the participation of the Azerbaijani, Kazakh
and Chinese sides.
Speaking last April at the international forum on
"SORGHUM and the Green Vision for Azerbaijan" held at ADA University,
President Ilham Aliyev said: "I firmly believe in the great future of the
Middle Corridor project."
Azerbaijan not only believes in the future of this important
logistics route, but also does everything to develop it in cooperation with its
partners, among whom China occupies a special place.