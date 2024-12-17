Azerbaijan's Union of Volunteer Organizations to chair International Volunteer Center

The II conference of member countries of the International Volunteer Center was organized in Sheki City with the support of the Youth Foundation and the organization of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan (UVOA) within the framework of the "Azerbaijan Volunteer Week" dedicated to the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World".

Azernews reports that delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan were represented at the conference.

Speaking at the event, Yusif Valiyev, a representative of the Youth Foundation, noted that volunteering makes a great contribution to the personal and professional development of young people.

He noted that the Foundation constantly supports the development of volunteering activities in the country and internationally.

Then, speaking, AKTI Chairman Vugar Aliyev provided information about the successes our country has achieved in the field of volunteering and the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijani volunteers at the local and international levels.

Aiman ??Nakispekova, International Relations Coordinator of the National Volunteer Network of Kazakhstan, spoke about the development of the volunteer movement in her country and the steps taken in this area. At the same time, she emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches importance to international cooperation in the field of volunteering and noted the important role of exchanging experiences with other countries.

A. Nakispekova also presented a report on the work of the International Volunteer Center in Kazakhstan this year.

Within the framework of the conference, it was announced that the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan will chair the International Volunteer Center in 2025, and detailed information was provided on the projects to be implemented during the organization's chairmanship.

In the second part of the conference, representatives from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan shared various aspects of the volunteer movement and their experiences in this field, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation.

It should be noted that "Volunteerism Week" is held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, "ASAN Service" and IDEA Public Union.