Leyla Aliyeva engages in talks on upcoming projects in Rwanda

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, in Kigali, Azernews reports.

They discussed the "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" initiative and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, aiming to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and African nations.

Aliyeva also held a meeting with Rwanda's Minister of Youth and Arts, Sandrine Umutoni.

They explored cultural exchanges, educational collaborations, and youth programs, highlighting the potential of these projects to foster deeper understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Rwanda.