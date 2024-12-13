Unique fruit - French Ambassador to Armenia

|
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has once again lost
count of how many times he has met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
Ambassador of France, Olivier Decotigny.
During the meeting, they discussed issues related to the
Armenia-France defense cooperation agenda and upcoming tasks.
The Papikyan-Decotigny meetings take place with remarkable
frequency.
Decotigny is supposed to be a diplomat, but he seems to be
neglecting his direct duties. Instead, he frequently discusses defense
cooperation between Armenia and France with various Armenian officials in
Yerevan. In his spare time, he dons a vest and helmet and poses at the
conditional border.
After all, the French seem to have it in their blood. The
French president sees himself as Napoleon, while the ambassador fancies himself
as the self-proclaimed Minister of Defense. Perhaps it is time for all French
politicians and officials to seek treatment, before it’s too late.