Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has once again lost count of how many times he has met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France, Olivier Decotigny.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to the Armenia-France defense cooperation agenda and upcoming tasks.

The Papikyan-Decotigny meetings take place with remarkable frequency.

Decotigny is supposed to be a diplomat, but he seems to be neglecting his direct duties. Instead, he frequently discusses defense cooperation between Armenia and France with various Armenian officials in Yerevan. In his spare time, he dons a vest and helmet and poses at the conditional border.

After all, the French seem to have it in their blood. The French president sees himself as Napoleon, while the ambassador fancies himself as the self-proclaimed Minister of Defense. Perhaps it is time for all French politicians and officials to seek treatment, before it’s too late.