Western Azerbaijan Community condemns US Interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

The Western Azerbaijan Community has sharply condemned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials for their persistent and blatant attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

Azernews reports that the Western Azerbaijan Community issued a statement expressing their concerns. The statement reads:

"We regret to note that over the years, we have not seen the US condemn Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, its policy of ethnic cleansing, or the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis. US officials have sided with the occupying Armenia, rather than with Azerbaijan, whose lands were occupied, and whose hundreds of thousands of displaced persons and thousands of missing families have suffered. After the Patriotic War, we witnessed once again the US's different approach, especially regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. The US did not respond to the letter sent by the Western Azerbaijan Community to Antony Blinken, which advocated for a peaceful return to our ancestral lands. However, we have seen the US embrace and grant visas to separatists who participated in the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis and continue to threaten Azerbaijan's sovereignty from Armenia. These individuals have been given platforms to speak at various US institutions. The US, which portrays itself as a country that respects religious freedoms and produces 'credible' reports placing countries on various fabricated lists, has expressed concern about the 'Armenian heritage' in Garabagh but has not condemned the destruction and distortion of Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage in Armenia. As a result, the US has lost its remaining credibility within Azerbaijani society.

Instead of using 'human rights' issues, fake news media, and 'independent' NGOs as weapons against Azerbaijan, the US should join the most fundamental international human rights conventions, address the numerous reports of excessive force by police, racial profiling by law enforcement, and structural racism, solve the problem of gun violence, and investigate cases of torture and other illegal acts against prisoners".