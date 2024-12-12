Former regime in Syria caused significant challenges for Azerbaijan in int'l organizations, says Hajiyev

By Akbar Novruz



A telephone conversation took place between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, focusing on the evolving situation in Syria.

Azernews reports that, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared insights with journalists regarding the discussion.

Hajiyev revealed that President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his congratulations to the Syrian people, stating:

"After the collapse of the Assad regime, the Azerbaijani side hopes that peace and security will be ensured in Syria. Friendly relations will be established between Azerbaijan and Syria, and bilateral relations will develop. Under the leadership of the former regime in Syria, it created serious problems against Azerbaijan in many international organizations. It spoke unconditionally on issues related to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Syrian representatives even made statements within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that contradicted the principle of Islamic Solidarity."

The official highlighted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are working in close consultation on addressing humanitarian challenges in Syria:

"During a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his readiness to contribute to resolving humanitarian issues related to the situation in Syria."