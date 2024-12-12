Hikmet Hajiyev briefs NATO representatives on Azerbaijan's security policy

By Qabil Ashirov



Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, spoke about Azerbaijan's foreign and security policy at an event attended by a delegation from the NATO Defense College, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Hajiyev on his "X" account.

"I am pleased to see the NATO Defense College delegation at ADA University in Baku and to talk about Azerbaijan's foreign and security policy," reads the post.