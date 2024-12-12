Turkish Ambassador shares message on National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Memorial Day

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahid Ba?ç? shared a post on the anniversary of the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azernews reports that the ambassador shared this on his "X" social media account.

"We commemorate with mercy and respect the National Leader of Azerbaijan, the founder of the slogan "One Nation, Two States" Heydar Aliyev on the 21st anniversary of his death," the post reads.

It should be noted that today marks 21 years since the death of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.