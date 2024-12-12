Either they prescribed new pills for him, or Pashinyan stopped drinking – but the Armenian prime minister suddenly decided to tell his citizens a simple and inconvenient truth.

Pashinyan was discussing the territorial integrity of Armenia and unexpectedly said the right words:

"If we do not recognize the territorial integrity of other countries, we open the door for others to not recognize our territory either," Pashinyan said.

The most obvious, even perhaps banal thought, right? And yet, the Armenians are already hysterical. How, they ask, is it possible that in order to live normally and not be afraid, we, the great and ancient people, suddenly need to... stop living in fairy tales?! Really?!

Just imagine: if you treat others as human beings, you might be treated the same way in return.