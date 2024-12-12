What has Canada forgotten in the Caucasus?!

In the photo, Armenian Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan is seen with Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. My God, what a hypocritical idyll!

Tears come to my eyes!

Trudeau and Joly, of course, "supported the territorial integrity of Armenia" and are generally very, very concerned about the situation in the South Caucasus.

I wonder when Trudeau and Joly will find the time to pay attention to other countries in the region? Perhaps between photo shoots with Armenian women, they could also speak about the territorial integrity of the other two countries in the region.

It’s much easier to smile insincerely and sympathize with the occupiers.