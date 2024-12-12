What has Canada forgotten in the Caucasus?!

|
In the photo, Armenian Ambassador to Canada Anahit
Harutyunyan is seen with Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. My
God, what a hypocritical idyll!
Tears come to my eyes!
Trudeau and Joly, of course, "supported the territorial
integrity of Armenia" and are generally very, very concerned about the
situation in the South Caucasus.
I wonder when Trudeau and Joly will find the time to pay
attention to other countries in the region? Perhaps between photo shoots with
Armenian women, they could also speak about the territorial integrity of the
other two countries in the region.
It’s much easier to smile insincerely and sympathize with
the occupiers.