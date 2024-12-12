Azerbaijani student living in Georgia: Heydar Aliyev is a source of unity, progress and inspiration for us

"As a young Azerbaijani living in Georgia, I would like to note with great pride that Heydar Aliyev is a personality known not only for the Azerbaijani people but also for his wise policies and leadership throughout the world. His legacy lives on in the hearts of millions of Azerbaijanis today and is a true example for future generations," Azernews reports, citing Arzu Aliyeva, an Azerbaijani living and receiving her higher education in Baku and currently works as an English teacher in Tbilisi.

She said that Heydar Aliyev is a symbol of national pride and unity for every Azerbaijani. His policies served not only the development of Azerbaijan but also the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the region. The strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan was established precisely as a result of his visionary leadership.

"We have heard from our parents and representatives of the older generation that the National Leader Heydar Aliyev took special care of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia. As a result of his initiative, our compatriots here received significant support in the fields of education, culture, and social rights. It is thanks to his policy that we have gained the opportunity to receive education in our native language and develop our culture while preserving our national identity," Arzy Aliyeva emphasized.

He added that one of the greatest historical achievements of the National Leader is the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines, and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway projects. These projects are of great importance not only for Azerbaijan and Georgia, but also for the entire region, as well as for Europe and Asia. These projects, founded by the National Leader, make a great contribution to the economic development of the countries and the strengthening of their international positions.

"As Azerbaijani youth living in Georgia, we preserve the legacy of Heydar Aliyev with great respect and strive to convey his ideas to future generations. We will do our best to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation that resulted from his leadership. The phenomenal personality of Heydar Aliyev is not only a leader for us, but also a source of unity, progress, and inspiration. Preserving his legacy and passing it on to future generations is our main task," she concluded.