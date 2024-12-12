Deputy Minister: Azerbaijani education policy aims at int'l competitiveness and social equality

By Akbar Novruz



The efforts to develop Azerbaijan’s education system and enhance its international competitiveness are described as "serious and multifaceted," with the state’s strategies under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev playing a pivotal role. Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev emphasized this during his remarks at the Forum on the Internationalization of Science and Higher Education, Azernews reports.

The Deputy Minister stated that aligning Azerbaijani education with international standards and boosting its global competitiveness remains a key state priority: "Higher education institutions have a great responsibility in establishing international cooperation and attracting foreign students. International education programs, joint projects with foreign universities, and dual diploma programs are a key part of this process. Educational grants provided by the state and donor organizations are important for supporting talented students and expanding their access to international education."

He underscored the importance of preparing skilled personnel for Azerbaijan's economic and social development, noting: "High-quality human capital strengthens Azerbaijan's position in the local and global labor markets. This supports the transition of the country's economy to innovation-based models. Ensuring social equality in the field of education makes it possible for young people from different backgrounds to access high-quality education. Access to international education increases the competitiveness of young people in both the local and foreign labor markets."

Rafiyev highlighted the initiatives spearheaded by the Ministry of Science and Education, which include modern infrastructure projects, promotion of international cooperation, and bolstering research capacities. "Joint programs and exchange of experience with foreign universities are effective tools for improving the quality of higher education in Azerbaijan. In some developing countries, limited infrastructure and resources can reduce the efficiency of the education system. Strengthening infrastructure, integrating digital technologies into the educational process, and developing special programs for regions are important," he said.

He concluded by reiterating that Azerbaijan’s education policy focuses on strategic objectives such as fostering human capital, elevating education to international standards, and ensuring social equity: "The work done in this direction will make the country's education system stronger, in line with international standards, and competitive in the long term. This is of great importance for both the country's economy and the future prospects of the younger generation."