Memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Ankara

The memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, prominent statesman Heydar Aliyev, was commemorated in Ankara.

Azernews reports that the event participants gathered in Heydar Aliyev Park and laid flowers in front of the monument to the savior and architect of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ankara Rashad Mammadov, diplomats, employees of various structures and organizations, representatives of the public of the two brotherly countries, and students of the Heydar Aliyev School.