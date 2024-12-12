It seems that it's time to add a third one to the eternal Armenian fairy tales about "from sea to sea" and "genocide" - about the referendum.

The CEC of Armenia today approved the signatures collected by the initiators of the vote on the country's accession to the European Union. Technically, after the parliament and other not very important procedures, Pashinyan can hold such a referendum - the main maneuver has already been completed.

As soon as the CEC's decision came out, the roof was blown off the Armenians: the whole country rushed to celebrate a big holiday.

What the fools are happy about is unclear. Well, we held a referendum, OK. Well, we drew the desired result, well done.

And? And what happens next?

Will all your dreams come true? Armenia will be accepted into a large European family, the euro will be introduced, all restrictions will be lifted, the Germans and the French will run to fight for the Armenians and maybe even - it's scary to think - they will build THE SAME ARMENIA FOR the Armenians FROM SEA TO SEA?!

Yeah, sure. As you have lived in poverty, so you will. As you dreamed of normal salaries and a good life, so you will.

You fools really need a referendum. Yes, here's just another one: about cleansing your constitution from your own fairy tales.

And the sooner you figure it out, the better.