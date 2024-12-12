Increasing Baku-Astrakhan flights to boost economic ties, says Russian governor

By Akbar Novruz



The governor of Russia’s Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, has proposed increasing the frequency of direct flights between Baku and Astrakhan to five times a week to strengthen economic ties with Azerbaijan.

“Our business centers are actively contributing to the increase in tourist flows. Representatives of Azerbaijan also participate in all international projects of our region,” Babushkin stated on his Telegram channel.

During his recent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Babushkin discussed strategic issues, including the environmental challenge of the Caspian Sea's declining water levels. He noted that Astrakhan experts, acting on directives from Russian President Vladimir Putin, are analyzing the causes of this issue. A bilateral working group involving Azerbaijani specialists has also been formed, with its inaugural meeting held in Baku.

“Azerbaijan is our most important partner in the Caspian Sea,” Babushkin said, expressing gratitude to President Aliyev for supporting the development of multifaceted cooperation.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the initial outcomes of a comprehensive program launched in May to enhance collaboration between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region. Babushkin emphasized that progress is being made in advancing bilateral projects and initiatives.