Azerbaijan represented at international forum held in Istanbul

Fatime Letifova

The 1st forum of the organisations responsible for the protection of personal data of the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Khayala Babayeva, head of the Personal Data Protection Sector of the EES, participated in the event.

The purpose of the forum is to establish a multilateral cooperation mechanism, create a common platform, and unite efforts in this field with the intention of contributing to the protection of human rights and freedoms during the processing of personal data in the member states, strengthening the protection of personal data at the national and regional level.

The participants of the event reported on the work done in their countries related to the protection of personal data, emphasised the importance of cooperation in this field, and discussed future activities.

In the future, the forum is planned to be held in other member states, including Azerbaijan.