Ombudsman office holds awareness event on State guarantee of rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities

Fatime Letifova

Within the framework of "Human Rights Month" announced at the initiative of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a vocational-labour rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities on the topic "State guarantee of the rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities" awareness event was held, Azernews reports.

Ayten Tarverdiyeva, head of the protection sector of the rights of persons with disabilities of the Ombudsman's Office, who participated as a speaker at the event, gave information about the obligations stipulated in the Convention "On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities", the new powers given to the Ombudsman for the promotion of the implementation of the Convention and independent monitoring, and the work done in this direction.

She talked about the content of appeals addressed to the Ombudsman regarding the rights of persons with disabilities, the promotion of health, education and labor rights of persons with disabilities, the provision of accessibility, and the work carried out in the direction of the formation of an inclusive society.

At the end, opinions were exchanged and questions were answered.